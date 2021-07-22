Native Groups Sue Montana For Sparse Indigenous Education

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 9:22 PM EDT) -- Native American tribes in Montana are suing the state's education agencies for not adequately ensuring public schools teach Indigenous culture and history as required by the state's constitution. In a proposed class action filed in state court on Thursday, five tribes and 18 individual plaintiffs say the state has not established standards or outcomes that schools must meet to comply with state laws requiring schools teach Indigenous education. The tribes suing are the Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes of the Fort Peck Indian Reservation, Fort Belknap Indian Community, Northern Cheyenne Tribe, Little Shell Tribe, and Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes of the...

