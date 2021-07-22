Migrant Workers Sue Hemp Farm For Wages, Unsafe Housing

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 8:53 PM EDT) -- A group of migrant workers has accused three Oregon hemp companies and their manager of a host of abuses, including failing to complete required employment forms for them, withholding wages and requiring them to live in unsafe agricultural labor housing. The 17 temporary agricultural workers who brought the suit on Wednesday accused Colt Jamison Hansen and WestCoast Growers LLC, Topshelf Hemp LLC and Fire Hemp LLC, which Hansen manages, of violating the Fair Labor Standards Act, the Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act and Oregon laws while they worked for the entities in October and November 2020. Per the lawsuit,...

