How Wyoming Is Leading On Cryptocurrency

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Despite being the legal home of 67.8% of all Fortune 500 companies, Delaware faces an unlikely competitor in the blockchain space. This competitor has outpaced Delaware's legislative progress, is purported by Forbes[1] to be the "Delaware of digital asset law," and has sparked rumors that it could chip away at Delaware's dominance as the corporate capital of the United States. That unexpected first mover is Wyoming. This year, Wyoming became the first state to legally recognize decentralized autonomous organizations, or DAOs,[2] as a new form of LLC. This is important because it marks the dawn of a new kind of business...

