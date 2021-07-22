Advocates Say Seismic Tests In Gulf Harm Endangered Whale

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 9:37 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups sued the National Marine Fisheries Service in Maryland federal court Thursday, claiming a Trump-era rule unlawfully allows oil and gas seismic testing in the Gulf of Mexico despite the harmful effects the noise will have on an endangered whale species. The Natural Resources Defense Council, Center for Biological Diversity and other advocacy groups said in a new complaint that the Trump-era rule allowing oil and gas operators to use loud technology to find fossil fuel deposits beneath the ocean floor should be vacated. The groups argue the previous administration violated multiple laws by authorizing seismic airgun oil exploration in...

