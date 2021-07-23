FERC Told Secret Contract Doesn't Prove Need For Pipeline

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Two environmental groups told federal energy regulators they should reject a Tellurian Inc. unit's bid to construct 67 miles of pipeline in Louisiana because a confidential shipping contract with an unknown party isn't enough to show the project is in the public's best interest. Healthy Gulf and Sierra Club told the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that Tellurian's Driftwood Pipeline LLC can't secure a certificate of public convenience and necessity to construct the pipeline based on a single, confidential shipping agreement because that is not enough to demonstrate to the public that there is market demand for the additional pipeline capacity. The...

