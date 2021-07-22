Endo Offers To End Tenn. Opioid Baby Suit For $35M

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Endo Pharmaceuticals on Thursday announced a proposed $35 million deal in a suit seeking $2.4 billion in damages that was brought by Tennessee local governments on behalf of a baby who was born dependent on opioids, occurring just before trial was set to start in state court. If approved by all the plaintiffs in the suit — which in addition to the child referred to as "Baby Doe," comprise nine counties and 18 cities and towns — the deal will end claims that Endo and two other companies knowingly participated in the illegal drug market by flooding the state with opioids. A...

