Buchalter Adds 2 Attorneys To Orange County Office

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 3:22 PM EDT) -- Buchalter PC has hired two attorneys to work in its litigation and corporate practice groups in its Orange County, California, office. Buchalter said Thursday that Lee Cheng will join the law firm as a member of its corporate practice group and Michael Katz will serve in its litigation practice group. Both attorneys will be shareholders and work from the firm's Irvine, California, office. Buchalter President and CEO Adam Bass said in a statement that both attorneys bring "remarkable resumes with expertise in both transactional practice and the litigation legal services our clients need and rely on us to provide." The firm...

