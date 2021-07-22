Latham-Led Fintech Platform Simon Secures Up To $100M

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Wealth management platform Simon, guided by Latham & Watkins LLP, said Thursday it has secured the first part of a Series B funding round raising up to $100 million that was led by WestCap Group. New York-based Simon Markets LLC, which was sprung out from Goldman Sachs in December 2018, said in a statement that proceeds from the round would be used for matters including furthering its structured investments and annuities offerings and expanding geographically. "Through our seamless user experience, Simon provides financial professionals and their clients access to markets and products that carry a number of differentiated and value-added characteristics, and this funding...

