2 Firms Guide Schwazze's $11.3M Colo. Pot Grow Land Buy

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Cannabis company Schwazze said Thursday it has closed an $11.3 million deal steered by Perkins Coie LLP and Tonkon Torp LLP to acquire 34 acres of land set up for marijuana cultivation, marking its first major foray into growing its own plants to supply its Star Buds dispensary chain and its PurpleBee extraction operation. The deal will see Schwazze pick up all the assets of Huerfano County's Southern Colorado Growers, and the multimillion dollar purchase price comprises $5.9 million in cash and $5.4 million in Schwazze stock, the company said. In a Thursday statement, Schwazze's Chief Executive Justin Dye said the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS