End Roe V. Wade, Justices Urged As Abortion Battle Begins

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 11:18 PM EDT) -- Mississippi made the stakes crystal clear on Thursday in a new abortion case at the U.S. Supreme Court, not only defending its ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy but also urging the justices to overrule Roe v. Wade. In an opening brief, the Magnolia State explicitly and repeatedly called on the Supreme Court to erase its landmark decision in Roe v. Wade, conspicuously escalating the language it used when asking the justices to review the Fifth Circuit's invalidation of its 15-week abortion ban. "Nothing in constitutional text, structure, history or tradition supports a right to abortion," the state...

