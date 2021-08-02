California Powerhouse: Baum Hedland

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Driven by a long-standing sense of responsibility to represent the little guy or gal against powerful corporate interests as a means to enact greater change, Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman PC has racked up a series of major victories on multiple fronts against Bayer AG over Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller. The firm itself shares a lot in common with many of its plaintiffs: It is one of the smallest on Law360's California Powerhouses list, with only 13 attorneys on staff in the state and 17 overall. But it possesses a David v. Goliath-sized slingshot while seeking justice for everyday citizens it believes were...

