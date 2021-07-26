Calif. Wage Theft Bill Would Raise The Stakes For Compliance

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- California A.B. 1003 would create a new type of grand theft in the state: a company's "intentional theft of wages" in an amount greater than $950 from any individual employee, or $2,350 total from two or more employees, in a 12-month period. The bill requires that the theft be intentional, through fraud and while knowing that the wages are due to the employee. The bill also defines "wages" to include wages, gratuities, benefits or other compensation. In addition, the bill would cover independent contractors within the definition of "employee" and consider the hiring entity of an independent contractor an "employer."...

