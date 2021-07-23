3rd Circ. Affirms Win For Novo Nordisk On Age Bias Suit

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 4:10 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit has refused to revive a former Novo Nordisk Inc. employee's age bias lawsuit, finding that he failed to show that performance issues he had were just a smokescreen for discrimination. A three-judge panel Thursday affirmed a lower court order granting summary judgment to the pharmaceutical company on former employee William Hooker's federal and New Jersey age discrimination claims. The panel said Hooker — who was hired by the company in 2006 when he was 54 — couldn't meet his burden of showing that the reason behind his dismissal was pretextual. He received negative performance reviews three years before...

