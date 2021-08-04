California Powerhouse: Morrison & Foerster

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Morrison & Foerster LLP's attorneys outdid themselves this past year in both litigation and transactions, securing a decisive win for coffee roasters in an industrywide lawsuit alleging that coffee contains a cancer-causing chemical and representing Salesforce in its $27.7 billion acquisition of workplace messaging company Slack. The San Francisco-based firm also advised SoftBank's $40 billion sale of its U.K. semiconductor business to Nvidia, rescued Ralphs Grocery Co. from an employment suit, and led medical device company Nevro Corp. to victory in patent infringement litigation, earning the firm a spot as one of Law360's 2021 California Powerhouses. Since it was founded in...

