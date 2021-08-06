California Powerhouse: Nossaman

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Not only was Los Angeles-based Nossaman LLP extremely active in California's legal industry last year, the firm also shaped the laws and infrastructure of the state, scoring a victory for industry groups in an appellate ruling that said bees can't be protected as fish under California law, reversing Santa Barbara's short-term coastal rental ban, and successfully defending California pension reform legislation. The firm, which has 136 attorneys nationwide with all but 31 of them based in California, has embedded itself in the very blueprint of the state. With an award-winning infrastructure team, the firm is attached to projects affecting everything that...

