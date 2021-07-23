IP Hires: Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Copyright Claims Board

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 10:29 PM EDT) -- Clinical-stage biotech firm Aeglea BioTherapeutics has brought on Viela Bio's top attorney to serve as its new general counsel, while three attorneys have been tapped to preside over the new Copyright Claims Board. Here are the details on these and other notable hires. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Jim Kastenmayer Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. appointed a general counsel formerly with Viela Bio Inc. as its top attorney, the Austin, Texas-based biotechnology company announced Thursday. Jim Kastenmayer is joining Aeglea after spending just over a year at Viela as general counsel. Before that, he was a legal director and patent chief at AstraZeneca PLC for nearly...

