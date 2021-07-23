Brand Battles: Warner Bros. Rips 'Golden Ticket' Animal Feed

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 9:03 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, Warner Bros. wants to stop dairy giant Land O'Lakes' Purina brand from registering the term "Golden Ticket" as a trademark, citing its "Willy Wonka" films — plus four other new cases you need to know. Fighting for the 'Golden Ticket' Warner Bros. went to the board Wednesday to block a trademark application for "Golden Ticket" animal feed products that it says is identical in name to the magical tickets from "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," which the film studio owns the rights to. Though Warner Bros....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS