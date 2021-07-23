Product Liability Regs, Bills To Watch In The 2nd Half Of 2021

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Under the Biden administration, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is starting to take action on a group of chemicals known as "forever" chemicals found in a broad array of industry and consumer products. In addition, product liability attorneys will be watching whether legislation to remove cannabis from the Controlled Substances Act has legs. As for tobacco, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is seeking to ban menthol flavor. E-cigarette products are facing restrictions as companies wait to hear whether the FDA will allow their products to remain on the market after processing their premarket tobacco applications. Here's what to watch on...

