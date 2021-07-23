Consumer Law Firm Wins Noncompete Battle At Top UK Court

Law360, London (July 23, 2021, 11:01 AM BST) -- A non-disclosure agreement inked by an English law firm specializing in consumer group actions can be used to prevent a rival from bringing claims against Volkswagen AG over emissions, Britain's highest court ruled on Friday. The decision by the Supreme Court is a win for Your Lawyers Ltd. as the justices found that a non-compete clause the firm included within the agreement it entered into with Harcus Sinclair LLP was not an unreasonable restraint of trade. The dispute arose from a 2016 agreement that Your Lawyers Ltd. had Harcus Sinclair sign while sharing confidential information about a claim the firm made...

