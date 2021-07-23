Physios Win Payouts From Aviva Over COVID Interruption

Law360, London (July 23, 2021, 4:55 PM BST) -- A professional body for physiotherapists has declared victory in a dispute with Aviva over insurance claims linked to the coronavirus pandemic, paving the way for compensation payouts for hundreds of struggling businesses. The Chartered Society of Physiotherapy said that Aviva has shifted its stance over claims for business interruption after the insurer came under "sustained pressure" from the organization and its insurance broker. The society's broker, James Hallam Pro Med, said it would complain to the Financial Ombudsman Service about Aviva after the company refused to pay out on business interruption claims. "This was an unattractive option for all parties," the...

