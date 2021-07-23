MPs Call On Gov't To Include Scam Adverts In Online Bill

Law360, London (July 23, 2021, 2:58 PM BST) -- Two influential parliamentary committees urged the prime minister on Friday to legislate against scammers who commit fraud online by taking out paid-for adverts, a gap in the proposed Online Safety Bill that the MPs have said risks "large financial losses to the public." The Commons Treasury Committee and the Work and Pensions Committee have written to Boris Johnson to urge him to include fraudulent advertising in the forthcoming bill. They want measures to crack down on finance companies that are not authorized by the country's financial regulators but which promote investment opportunities online as they seek to scam consumers. The government...

