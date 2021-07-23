Newcastle FC Owner Wins Early Defamation Battle With Times

Law360, London (July 23, 2021, 7:27 PM BST) -- A London judge preliminarily ruled Friday that the Times newspaper may have defamed Newcastle FC owner Mike Ashley when it suggested that he was involved with a plot to hide his phone records but stopped short of saying the articles imply criminal conduct. Judge Pushpinder Saini of the High Court held in a preliminary ruling on that a series of articles published in The Times that claimed that Sport Mobile — an exclusive mobile network for sports celebrities of which Ashley was a client — offered as part of its service the ability to hide or change celebrities' phone records had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS