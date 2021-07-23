Kirkland, Ropes Form $5.3B SPAC Deal For PE-Backed Cvent

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 9:28 AM EDT) -- Cloud-based event management platform provider Cvent, represented by Kirkland & Ellis, will go public at a $5.3 billion enterprise value by merging with a Ropes & Gray-advised special purpose acquisition vehicle, the companies said Friday. The transaction — rumored earlier this week — features Vista Equity Partners-owned Cvent Inc. combining with Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II, and the merged entity is expected to trade publicly under the ticker symbol "CVT," according to a statement. A representative for Cvent told Law360 on Friday that Cvent will trade on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. The deal, which values Cvent at an "initial enterprise value"...

