Angler Activists Want Hold On Salmon Fishing In Permit Suit

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Recreational anglers in Washington state have urged a federal judge to grant a temporary emergency order preventing Puget Sound fisheries from harvesting an endangered salmon species in a long-running dispute pitting nonnative fishermen against the Northwest Treaty Tribes. The nonprofit group Fish Northwest told a Washington federal court in a motion filed Wednesday that an injunction is necessary to prevent irreparable damage to the Chinook salmon, arguing that "all parties acknowledge they are 'in crisis,' and "the law is clear that when balancing the equities, the threatened or endangered species should win out." While the economic injury will be significant, the...

