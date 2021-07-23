HMRC Wins Time Cap In Split Ruling In Foreign Unit Tax Fight

Law360, London (July 23, 2021, 5:47 PM BST) -- Britain's highest court handed a win on Friday to both sides in long-running litigation over the unlawful tax treatment of dividends, preventing HMRC from lowering its bill by offsetting credits that it has already paid out and imposing a limitation period on the interest claimed by the companies. The Supreme Court has drawn a line under several outstanding points of contention between HM Revenue and Customs and a group of multinational companies seeking compensation. (iStock) The Supreme Court in London drew a line under several outstanding points of contention between HM Revenue and Customs and a group of multinational companies seeking...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS