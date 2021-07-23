Top 4 Trade Questions Facing Attys: Midyear Report

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- As the Biden administration's honeymoon period wears off, trade attorneys are eagerly awaiting clarity on the government's plans for China, the World Trade Organization and a simmering crisis at U.S. ports. Here, Law360 takes a look at four critical trade policy fronts that could see the most movement in the back half of 2021: Will Biden Unveil a China Strategy? President Joe Biden inherited a fraught relationship with China, marked by lingering tensions over a yearslong tariff escalation and new conflicts over human rights violations and national security threats. But the White House has thus far used a soft touch with...

