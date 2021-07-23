Pa. Court Upholds Temporary Closure Of Anti-Mask Diner

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania state judge didn't err when he ordered an anti-mask restaurant outside Pittsburgh to shut down as long as it defied statewide mask requirements during the pandemic, a state appeals court ruled Friday. A three-judge Commonwealth Court panel said Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge John McVay did not abuse the court's discretion or make any clear misinterpretations of the law when he ruled that the now-ended indoor mask requirement was legal and the Allegheny County Health Department could order the closure of The Crack'd Egg for defying it. The panel noted that even though the mask order had...

