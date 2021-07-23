Google Gets PTAB To Ax Uniloc Digital Camera Patent

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 3:35 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated four claims in a Uniloc patent covering a method for creating a high resolution digital image from a series of lower resolution pictures in a challenge brought by Google. In a final decision handed down Thursday, the PTAB determined that all four claims Google challenged were obvious in light of two earlier patents issued in 1996 and 1997. Uniloc 2017 LLC lodged more than a dozen infringement suits in 2018 asserting the patent at issue and 13 others, in the Eastern District of Texas in November 2018. Uniloc's case against Google was later...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS