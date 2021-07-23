Biz Challenges To NJ Pandemic Orders Dismissed As Moot

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court Friday tossed challenges from businesses and state Republicans to executive orders issued by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy that imposed restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, saying the issues are moot after he and state legislators eliminated most of the measures amid improved public health conditions. The appellate panel dismissed consolidated appeals over such pandemic-related orders, pointing out how the governor has ended the coronavirus public health emergency declaration underlying those measures and signed a bill that lifted most of them and enabled him to continue addressing vaccination efforts, testing and related matters. Given the...

