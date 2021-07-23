Accountant Gets 8 Years For $1.1M Employer, Lender Theft

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 5:49 PM EDT) -- A suburban Chicago accountant has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison for misappropriating more than $1.1 million from several employers and making Ponzi-style repayments to some of his victims, federal prosecutors announced Friday. U.S. District Judge Elaine Bucklo handed the 98-month prison sentence to Naperville accountant Paul Collins seven months after he pled guilty to one count of wire fraud over his scheme to misappropriate money from four employers and three lenders between 2013 and 2018. Judge Bucklo also ordered the accountant to pay about $1.16 million in restitution to his victims, according to the government. Prosecutors had...

