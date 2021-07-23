GM Issues Second Recall Over Chevy Bolt Battery Fire Risk

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- General Motors LLC on Friday announced a second recall of its 2017 to 2019 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles, saying it will replace batteries after identifying a pair of defects that are the "root cause" of reported battery fires in the vehicles. In a statement on its website, GM said it was acting as part of its "commitment to safety" in issuing the recall and said it will notify Bolt owners when replacement parts are ready, while asking owners to take steps until the issue can be fixed. The company said customers should change their vehicles to a mode that caps battery...

