Adviser Arrested On $3M Fraud Charges After Yanking Plea

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 2:03 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts investment adviser accused of duping investors out of $3 million was arrested Friday morning and will fight a grand jury indictment after he backed away from a plea deal that could have landed him in prison for up to 7½ years. James Couture decided on the eve of his July 7 plea hearing to withdraw his agreement and fight the charges. Prosecutors responded by getting a grand jury to hand up an indictment Thursday, which included additional charges against the central Massachusetts-based adviser. Couture was taken into custody Friday morning and pled not guilty to all charges during his...

