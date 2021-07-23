UK Watchdog Probing Electric Vehicle Charging Contracts

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority is investigating a group of electric vehicle charge point contracts that it believes may be stifling competition in that emerging sector. The CMA announced the investigation Thursday, which relates to "long-term exclusive arrangements" between two energy companies, Gridserve and Ecotricity, and three motorway service area operators: Moto Hospitality Limited, Roadchef Limited and Extra MSA Holdings. In May, Gridserve expanded its reach in the market for electric vehicle charging stations by acquiring Electric Highway Company's expansive network of chargepoints. That same month, Gridserve and Ecotricy announced a partnership to help expand access to such chargepoints on U.K....

