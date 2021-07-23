UK Supreme Court Shines Light On LLP Oversight Loophole

Law360, London (July 23, 2021, 6:52 PM BST) -- The U.K. Supreme Court on Friday issued a call to Parliament to close a loophole in legislation that gives Britain's courts an inherent supervisory role over solicitors but not incorporated law firms. The concern came up in the context of a case involving an agreement with a noncompete clause inked by a consumer litigation law firm handling Volkswagen emissions claims and signed by a solicitor with a rival law firm that subsequently issued its own group action over the scandal. Your Lawyer Ltd. sought to enforce the noncompete clause under the court's inherent jurisdiction over lawyers since it was a so-called...

