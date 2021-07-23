Axon Wants High Court To Review Challenge Of FTC Authority

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Police body cam maker Axon Enterprise Inc. has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take up its constitutional challenge of the Federal Trade Commission's structure and authority as the company continues trying to escape an enforcement action over a completed merger. Axon filed a petition with the high court on Tuesday seeking review of a split Ninth Circuit ruling from January that found the law enforcement supplier has to go through the FTC's administrative proceedings before it can have its constitutional claims heard in federal court. The petition contended that even the appellate panel's majority conceded that it "makes little sense"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS