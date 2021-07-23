Probe Faults CBP For Inadequate Medical Care For Migrants

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection staff failed to consistently follow the agency's policies to provide adequate medical care to migrants at the southwest border, according to a government watchdog report released Friday. In an investigation prompted by lawmakers after a series of migrant deaths under CBP care, the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General said that CBP staff did not consistently conduct required medical screenings or welfare checks and they were not always able to offer evidence that they adhered to their own policies governing the safety, security and care of migrants in their custody, including required medical assessments....

