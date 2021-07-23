Freddie Mac Names CCO Amid Broader Top-Level Reshuffle

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 4:57 PM EDT) -- The Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation has named a former Capital One and BNP Paribas risk and compliance veteran as its chief compliance officer after appointing a new chief executive this spring and a new chief financial officer last year. Jerry Mauricio, who has served as Freddie Mac's interim CCO since January, takes on the role immediately and will report directly to CEO Michael DeVito, the government-sponsored enterprise announced Thursday. Mauricio, who has over two decades of experience managing compliance programs in the financial services industry, will oversee the compliance risk management program for the company's regulatory and conservatorship obligations, the...

