Justices Urged Not To Give Courts Power Over Certain Awards

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Former financial adviser Denise Badgerow urged the U.S. Supreme Court to find that federal courts do not have the power to confirm or deny arbitral decisions when the only jurisdictional tie is that the arbitration dealt with federal laws. Badgerow opened the high court petition over a September ruling from the Fifth Circuit that affirmed a Louisiana federal court move to assert jurisdiction over a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority arbitral ruling against her in a wrongful termination dispute. She had wanted a Louisiana state court to overturn the arbitral decision based on fraud allegations and appealed when a higher court found...

