Pot Co. Moxie's Investors Sue After IPO Plans Bite The Dust

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 9:31 PM EDT) -- A group of overseas investment funds has alleged in a Los Angeles state court contract breach suit that multistate marijuana company Moxie owes them and other investors more than $35 million after the company failed to go public by a May 2021 deadline. The investor plaintiffs said in Monday's complaint that they contributed nearly $20 million in convertible debt through the investment vehicle MXY D Inc., a nominal defendant in the case that had made $35.6 million in investments. MXY D loaned the money to MXY Holdings LLC, known as Moxie, giving the company until May 17, 2021, to go public...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS