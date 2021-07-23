Cannabis Bill Roundup: Amazon Becomes Pot Lobbyist

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Amazon officially became a cannabis lobbyist on Capitol Hill, while Oregon passed a massive bill to rein in the state's hemp industry from producing psychoactive products. Here are the major legislative moves in cannabis reform this week. Federal marijuana reform got a new ally this week when Amazon.com Inc. filed paperwork on Wednesday to lobby on behalf of the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement, or MORE, Act of 2021. The retail giant turned heads in June when it announced that it would stop screening most employees for cannabis use and pledged to back the MORE Act, which was reintroduced in the...

