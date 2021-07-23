Mass. Judge Axes Indefinite Philips Patent In Fitbit Suit

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 7:27 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge invalidated as indefinite a Philips health-monitoring patent challenged by Fitbit Inc., despite finding that "a reasonably bright high-school student" could figure out the patent's bounds. Philips North America LLC's patent doesn't provide an algorithm to calculate performance data based on GPS position and times, which is what the patent claims, said Chief U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV in a claim construction order Thursday. That failure, he said, makes the patent invalid under Section 112 of the Patent Act. "Although it appears that a reasonably bright high-school student could supply the missing formulas, the fact remains...

