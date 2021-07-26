Okla. Gov. Names New AG Amid Jurisdiction Fight With Tribes

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has named Tulsa attorney John O'Connor as the state's new attorney general, as Oklahoma continues to battle with Native American tribes and the federal government over criminal and civil jurisdiction on tribal lands. O'Connor, a Hall Estill Hardwick Gable Golden & Nelson shareholder whose nomination by former President Donald Trump to be a federal district judge foundered in 2018, was sworn in as Oklahoma attorney general on Friday. O'Connor replaces Mike Hunter, who resigned as attorney general in late May, and will serve the remainder of Hunter's term through January 2023. Stitt said in a statement on...

