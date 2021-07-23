Alleged Commodity Fund Poach Takes New Shot At Plea Deal

Law360, New York (July 23, 2021, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A Long Island man is taking another shot at plea negotiations in a three-year-old case charging him with siphoning money from investors who backed his commodity fund, a Brooklyn federal judge heard Friday, after the feds tacked on another fraud charge. At a virtual arraignment, defendant Harris Landgarten entered a not guilty plea before U.S. District Judge Joan M. Azrack, denying charges in a five-count July 8 superseding indictment, which adds a second count of commodities fraud to a four-count indictment posted in July 2018. Landgarten has also been charged with two counts of wire fraud and a count of obstructing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS