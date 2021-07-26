Parks Group Says Atty Fees Deal Ends Dominion Permit Fight

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 1:46 PM EDT) -- The National Parks Conservation Association told a D.C. federal court it reached a deal with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to recoup costs incurred successfully challenging a permit for an already completed Dominion Energy project, resolving its final claim in the dispute. The group notified the court Friday that the settlement with the government resolves the only issue still at play in the litigation. With the deal in place, the group requested that the court close out the litigation that resulted in a D.C. Circuit order forcing the Corps to revisit the environmental implications of its decision to allow a...

