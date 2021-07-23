Ojibwe Pipeline Protesters Win Order Against Minn. Sheriff

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 9:14 PM EDT) -- Two Ojibwe women won a temporary restraining order Friday against a Minnesota sheriff after his department allegedly barricaded the driveway of a private camp where Enbridge pipeline protesters were gathered as guests. The order prevents the Hubbard County sheriff's office from blocking access to and from the property, which is owned by environmentalist and tribal rights activist Winona LaDuke, and houses an indigenous collective led by Ojibwe attorney and climate activist Tara Houska. According to the decision, the sheriff's department is also prohibited from stopping people traveling in and out of the camp, issuing them citations or threatening them with arrest....

