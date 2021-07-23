Spyglass Fires Back At Weinstein Brother's Demand For Pay

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 8:37 PM EDT) -- Spyglass Entertainment told a Delaware bankruptcy judge on Friday that it didn't owe former Weinstein Co. co-chair Robert Weinstein any film profit-sharing payments after it bought the company's assets out of Chapter 11, saying it bought the assets to strip them of any association with the company or its founders. In an objection to Robert Weinstein's motion for the payment of $2.3 million of the profits from the film "Scream 4," Spyglass said its purchase agreement specifically did not include an assumption of any liabilities related to Robert or his brother, disgraced film executive Harvey Weinstein. "Under no circumstances would Spyglass...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS