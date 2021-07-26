Perdue Inks Deal To Secure Exit From Chicken Price-Fix Suit

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT) -- Perdue Farms has quietly settled one of many suits accusing the poultry giant of participating in a cartel of rivals that colluded to keep the price of chicken high, according to documents filed in an Oklahoma federal court. The proposed class of chicken farmers that brought the litigation told U.S. District Judge Robert J. Shelby they had settled the suit Friday, although their notice was light on any details, including a dollar number. But the filing did reveal the parties are still working to finalize all the documents and would make a formal request for the court's approval soon, drawing the...

