IRS Properly Reduced Payments To Power Providers

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The IRS properly reduced payments it made to public-sector power providers for interest they paid on bonds due to sequestration, the U.S. Court of Federal Claims said Friday in denying the utilities' request for millions of dollars in damages. The Internal Revenue Service was obligated to reduce the direct cash payments to the utilities — which included the Indiana Municipal Power Agency, Northern Illinois Municipal Power Agency and Kentucky Municipal Power Agency — from the original 35% rate due to sequestration, the court said in a published opinion. The agency was required to reduce those payments because they constituted direct spending...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS