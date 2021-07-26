Pashman Stein Adds Of Counsel For Estates Practice

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Pashman Stein Walder Hayden PC has bolstered its trusts and estates and elder law practice with an attorney who recently joined the firm as of counsel after building up her practice as a sole practitioner. Jane F. Wolk joined the Hackensack, New Jersey-based firm after spending more than 10 years at her own firm, Pashman Stein announced last month. Her previous firm, the Law Offices of Jane F. Wolk LLC, had offices in Millburn, New Jersey, and New York City. Wolk, who is admitted to practice in New Jersey and New York, focuses on probate and trust administration, estate and gift...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS