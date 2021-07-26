Attys Get Half In $2.5M Xcel's Natural Gas Price-Fix Settlement

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- The plaintiffs' legal team in a yearslong class action suit accusing Xcel Energy Inc. of fixing natural gas prices will get about half of a $2.5 million settlement in fees and costs under an order approved in Colorado federal court. With the final judgment entered Friday, the case against Xcel and its subsidiary, E Prime Energy Marketing, which dates back to June 2006, was closed. U.S. District Judge Robert E. Blackburn said the fee requested by the plaintiffs' counsel, Polsinelli PC and Barry Law Offices LLC, of almost $674,000 in attorney fees, or about 27% of the total settlement, was "customary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS